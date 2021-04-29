Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $37.96. 760,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

