DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

