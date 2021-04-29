Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,875. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

