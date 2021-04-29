Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

