Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICB opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $458.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

