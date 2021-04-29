Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.