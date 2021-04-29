Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$15.00 price target from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

