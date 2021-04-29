Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 642,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

