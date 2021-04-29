DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $117.20 million and $3.34 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

