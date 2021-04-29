Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,784. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -395.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,718,433 shares of company stock valued at $302,119,090 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.