DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

DWS opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

