Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

