E2open Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 2,288 call options.

ETWO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

