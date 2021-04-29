Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGLE opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

