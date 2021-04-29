Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:DEA opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.