Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

