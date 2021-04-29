Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 364,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

