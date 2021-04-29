EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $157.43 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

