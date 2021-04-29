Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 225.0% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 292,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,105. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

