eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

