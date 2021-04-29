Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

