Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

