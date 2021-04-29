Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.