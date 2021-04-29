Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.29 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $36.29 million and $2.55 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00280424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.25 or 0.01100873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00717534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,144.66 or 0.99967406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

