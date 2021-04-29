Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $12,670.55 and approximately $115.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00129789 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

