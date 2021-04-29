Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Element Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.

ESI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

