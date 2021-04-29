Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Element Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.
ESI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.