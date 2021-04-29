Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.