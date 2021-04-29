Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,248,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

