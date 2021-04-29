Elm Partners Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

