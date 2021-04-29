Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

