Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Emera has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.