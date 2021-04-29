Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

