Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.17 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87.70 ($1.15). Approximately 766,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 927,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £528.97 million and a PE ratio of -21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.39.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

