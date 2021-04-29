Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

