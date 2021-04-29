Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 376,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,290,354. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

