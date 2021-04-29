Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.77.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

