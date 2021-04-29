EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $261.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $282.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.