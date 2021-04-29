EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $261.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $282.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

