Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

