Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 74,246 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

