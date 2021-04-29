EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.03. EOG Resources reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.83. 66,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,169. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

