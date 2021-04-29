Epiq Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $171.88 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

