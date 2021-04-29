Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

AMGN opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

