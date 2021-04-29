Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $117.63 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

