Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

