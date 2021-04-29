Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.06.

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

