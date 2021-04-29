ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

