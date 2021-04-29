ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Achieves $732,368.86

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $732,368.86 and $66,815.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,507,670 coins and its circulating supply is 27,228,336 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

