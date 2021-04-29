Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.49. 8,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.