Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,404. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $269.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

