EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

