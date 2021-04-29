Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

